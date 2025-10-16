Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $26,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 602,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $943.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

