Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $27,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XONE

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 454,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 95,384 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,958 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $654.98 million, a PE ratio of -52.79 and a beta of -0.15. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

