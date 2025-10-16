Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $27,000 in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kennametal by 5.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 221,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,203 shares during the period.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KMT opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $516.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Kennametal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kennametal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Kennametal

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.