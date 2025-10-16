Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $27,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF $BUL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUL. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Price Performance

BUL stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.16.

About Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

