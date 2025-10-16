Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $27,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF $FNDB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDB. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.