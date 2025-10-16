Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $28,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. $MUC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 260,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 654.9% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 981,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 851,621 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 237,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $11.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

