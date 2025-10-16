Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $28,000 in Sanofi $SNY

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 66.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 339,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

