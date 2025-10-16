Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $28,000 in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF $WDIV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%

WDIV opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $74.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94.

About SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.