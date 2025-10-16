Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $28,000 in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF $INKM

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INKM opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

The SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is an actively-managed, income-focused ETF of domestic and international ETFs with exposure to equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, preferred stocks and REITs. INKM was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

