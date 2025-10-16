Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $28,000 in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,987.92. This represents a 63.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $816,121.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $448,379.28. This represents a 64.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

