Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $29,000 in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $188.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.25. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $108.71 and a 12-month high of $189.18.

