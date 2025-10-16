Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $29,000 in Global X FinTech ETF $FINX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

FINX stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

