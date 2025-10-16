Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $29,000 in Putnam BDC Income ETF $PBDC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Putnam BDC Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBDC. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $223.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Increases Dividend

Putnam BDC Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8205 per share. This is a boost from Putnam BDC Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%.

(Free Report)

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.