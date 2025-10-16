Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $29,000 in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.6%

SIG stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $106.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.