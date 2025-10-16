Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.49. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.