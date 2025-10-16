Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF $MORT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter worth $157,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 415,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $326.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.51.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.