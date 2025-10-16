Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,329,000 after acquiring an additional 180,951 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,977 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,218,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Watsco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 814,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO opened at $360.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.24. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Watsco from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

