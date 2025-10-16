Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,538,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 415,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 382,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

