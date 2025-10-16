Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

FLMI stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

