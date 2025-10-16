Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 210.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 17.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WD-40 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.
WD-40 Price Performance
Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $190.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.09. WD-40 Company has a one year low of $189.04 and a one year high of $292.36.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
