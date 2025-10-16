Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF $FTXL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average is $92.37. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $59.72 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $335.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.