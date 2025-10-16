Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 785.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 66.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 41.9% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $31.67 on Thursday. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company had revenue of $604.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aaron’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

PRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

