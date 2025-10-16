Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 217.4% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $40.14 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

