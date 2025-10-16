Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF $RFDI

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RFDI opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $131.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $78.15.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.