Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 239.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 120,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 141,903 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,517,000 after buying an additional 46,908 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 53,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $653.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

