Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.4269 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

