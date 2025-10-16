Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. $NML

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 329,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

