Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,217,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,153,000 after buying an additional 904,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,525,000 after purchasing an additional 187,715 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $12,726,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $7,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $79.76 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $101.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $1,953,905.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,588 shares in the company, valued at $52,141,818.12. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

