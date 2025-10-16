Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,210 Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF $SRET

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $202.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.