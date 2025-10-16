Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800 Seabridge Gold, Inc. $SA

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 845,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 196,687 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 912,796.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 502,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 502,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SA shares. Zacks Research raised Seabridge Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

See Also

