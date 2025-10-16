Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,777 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,799.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

