Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 68 Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $264.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.80 and a 12-month high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

