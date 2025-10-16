Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 71 Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 71 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 63.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Murphy USA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $377.69 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.23 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%.The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.33.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

