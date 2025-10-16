Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 104,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

CQP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE CQP opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.62% and a negative return on equity of 503.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

