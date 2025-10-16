Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $27,000 Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,097 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 94.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 1,658.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. B. Riley began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.72.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $137,939.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,520. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,092.49. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $358,873. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

