Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 15,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

