Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 52,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE AGI opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Stifel Canada raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

