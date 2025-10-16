Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vericel by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $137,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vericel by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $243,000.

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. Vericel Corporation has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.61 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCEL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vericel

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.