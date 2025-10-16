Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 314.1% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,710.96. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total transaction of $750,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,220. This represents a 14.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.4%
FIX stock opened at $835.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $755.69 and its 200 day moving average is $573.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $861.77.
Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.
Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.
Comfort Systems USA Profile
Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.
