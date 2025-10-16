Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF $PDN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6,261.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.9%

PDN stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. The company has a market cap of $362.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $41.91.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

