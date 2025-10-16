Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF $PSCT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSCT. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $320.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

