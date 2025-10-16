Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF $SHE

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SHE opened at $128.71 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF has a 52 week low of $98.95 and a 52 week high of $129.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.14.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

