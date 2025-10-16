Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

