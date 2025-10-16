Baker Hughes (BKR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $6.8146 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKR stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

In other news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,651 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

