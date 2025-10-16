Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.67.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank Of Montreal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.