Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 760 to GBX 600 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 139.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 471.

LON YOU opened at GBX 251 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.12. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 240.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 508. The stock has a market capitalization of £294.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35,857.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 31.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YouGov had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Research analysts expect that YouGov will post 41.8853256 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 76,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340, for a total value of £260,052.40. Also, insider Stephan Shakespeare purchased 86,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 per share, for a total transaction of £300,033.90. Insiders own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

