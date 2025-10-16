Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives $24.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTDR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 28.7%
Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 160,296 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 421.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 7,157.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 775,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 90,762 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- What is a support level?
- Palantir’s New Healthcare Deal Boosts AI and Data Reach
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- GM’s Billion-Dollar Bruise: GM’s Strategic Pivot Makes It a Buy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Novo Nordisk’s Akero Therapeutics Buy Targets Eli Lilly’s Lead
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.