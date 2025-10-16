Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives $24.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTDR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 28.7%

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 160,296 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 421.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 7,157.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 775,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 90,762 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

