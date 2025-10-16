Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
BTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 28.7%
NASDAQ BTDR opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Palantir’s New Healthcare Deal Boosts AI and Data Reach
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- GM’s Billion-Dollar Bruise: GM’s Strategic Pivot Makes It a Buy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Novo Nordisk’s Akero Therapeutics Buy Targets Eli Lilly’s Lead
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.