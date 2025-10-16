Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

BTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 7,157.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

