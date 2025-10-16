Bosman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bosman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.8% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $680,708,026. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $179.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

