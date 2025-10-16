Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 1,339,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $216,065,000 after purchasing an additional 72,245 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $680,708,026. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

